Coach of the Week: Don Tison of the Clinch County Panthers

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ll highlight a coach who made the epic comeback, won a milestone game, or simply out coached the other team.
This week’s Coach of the Week features Don Tison of the Clinch County Panthers.
Whenever Clinch County and Irwin County meet on the gridiron, all bets are off.
This is a rivalry that runs deep and in the past two meetings, the Panthers have been shut out.
Friday night they got their revenge.
The Panthers held Irwin to 136 total yards and five first downs and shut out the Indians for the first time since 2012.
Clinch County scored 13 points in the final 13 seconds to win 13-0 on Friday the 13th.
Marquavious Grady scored on a 5-yard run for the first score, and Jalen Prester returned an INT 35 yards for a touchdown on the game’s final play.
Head Coach Don Tison told me these are the kind of games you live to coach.
”You know the game definitely isn’t over with the players they have and we scored right there and scared to death to kick the ball off because they’ve got four or five guys on kick return that could run it all the way back at any time,” said Tison.
Tison continued, “We had a good kick right there, a good pouch kick, they had to fair catch it. You’re winning 7-0 and you’ve got 12 seconds left in the games and you’re still nervous and worried about it and that just shows you the type of team Irwin is. You know, right there at the end we intercepted that pass, and man it was crazy it was probably the funnest game I’ve ever coached. We’ve had some many different hurdles and obstacles we’ve had to go through and man it was awesome.”
The Panthers take on Lanier County in their last game of the regular season, Friday.
