The Brookwood Lady Warriors are ready to defend their state title in 2021

Head Coach Todd Webb said, “We’re going to celebrate it for a little while but at some point, you have to turn the chapter, turn the page and go to the next chapter and last year was last year and start working towards this year. They have responded a lot better than I expected them too um, I was worried about them being satisfied you know after we won last year but actually we have been off to a better start in practice this year than we did last year, practices are more physical, you know they know what they are working for they have gotten the taste of it and they want to feel that way again.”