The Brookwood Lady Warriors are ready to defend their state title in 2021

EDISON, Ga. (WALB) - Basketball season is here in South Georgia.
The defending state champs, the Lady Warriors from Brookwood in Calhoun for a scrimmage Thursday evening.
The Cougars would win big, 81-43.
Tough night for Brookwood but the defending champs are happy with where they are, ready to chase a new crown in 2021.
Head Coach Todd Webb said, “We’re going to celebrate it for a little while but at some point, you have to turn the chapter, turn the page and go to the next chapter and last year was last year and start working towards this year. They have responded a lot better than I expected them too um, I was worried about them being satisfied you know after we won last year but actually we have been off to a better start in practice this year than we did last year, practices are more physical, you know they know what they are working for they have gotten the taste of it and they want to feel that way again.”
The Warriors open up their season on Monday against Deerfield Windsor.
