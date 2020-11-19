Arc of SWGA needs help with holiday program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Arc of Southwest Georgia Angel Tree Gift Program is now accepting donations for the holidays.
Gifts can be dropped off at 2200 Stuart Avenue until Dec. 16. You can select an angel from a list of clients they serve, and they will deliver the gift your purchase in time for the holidays. If you prefer to simply make a cash donation, ARC will do the shopping for you.
The Angel Tree Gift Program helps to make sure each client has a gift to open on Christmas day.
“Because many of the individuals we serve have limited incomes, they are unable to purchase even basic items. Also, many of them are alone and have no family to support them,” Arc representatives said.
Since 1963, The Arc of Southwest Georgia, which was formerly Albany ARC, representatives said Arc has been on the frontlines of the fight for independence, community inclusion, and true citizenship for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in southwest Georgia.
“We believe that people — all people — have the right to participate in community life, and to control their own destinies,” Arc officials said. “That means living in your own home, having friends in the community, shopping for necessities, going to work, enjoying a concert, in short, living an ordinary life. During this season of giving and receiving, we hope you will reflect on the blessings you have received and begin to think of others and how you can help.”
All donations are used to help individuals in southwest Georgia and 100 percent of all donations received go directly to each designated need.
For more information, call Marcy McCarty at (229) 888-6852, ext. 209. Secure donations may be made online by clicking here.
