Albany police use private firm, public input to better department

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) heard from the public on how it can do a better job.
A virtual community forum was held Thursday night.
The meeting is part of the operational assessment currently underway by a private consulting firm.
The study will look at the culture and operations of the department and see where APD can improve.
Public opinion matters a lot to the firm as they move forward with the study.
“I understand that the turnaround is a lot higher than what they would like it to be, from a standpoint of retention. So I’d just like to know if your study is gonna look into retention and then also recruitment as well?” one participant asked during the forum.
Officials with the firm Berry Dunn hosted the forum. They expect to interview 50 to 60 people over the coming weeks which includes staff, commissioners and other community leaders.
The firm said it expects to have a report ready for city leaders by late February.
