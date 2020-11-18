Voices of COVID-19, Episode 11: A pandemic through the eyes of a man who is a pastor, teacher and commissioner

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the strength and resiliency of South Georgia.
To recognize that, WALB is bringing you a new podcast called “Voices of COVID-19."
This week, Host Krista Monk shares her conversation with Commissioner, teacher and Pastor Jeremy Rich in Thomas County. With the many hats he wears, he offers a wide and in-depth perspective on the pandemic. He spoke with Monk about the struggles many have faced, but also the things he said this pandemic has shown us, both good and bad.
Listen to the 11th episode below:
The podcast is also available to listen to on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Stitcher, Podcast Addict, Podcaster and Deezer to listen for free. Just search “Voices of COVID-19.” WALB is working to get the podcast on other platforms.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.