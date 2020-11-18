Some SWGA counties still certifying results for hand tally of presidential race

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are a number of counties in Southwest Georgia that are still certifying ballot results amid a statewide hand tally of votes in the presidential race.
Clinch, Dougherty, Echols, and Tift counties have not certified their results yet, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.
On Wednesday morning, election officials in Clinch and Echols told WALB they have submitted their certifications.
The deadline for counties to finish the audit is 11:59 p.m., Wednesday. This is ahead of the Friday deadline for state certification.
WALB is reaching out to those four counties to learn more about their progress certifying results.
