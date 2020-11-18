Second Harvest & Feeding America push to help military families with food insecurities

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Second Harvest of South Georgia and Feeding America are calling on Congress to start a military family basic needs allowance in the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.
Food insecurity is a lot higher for military families. They say it’s because of the low wages for enlisted members.
There’s also high unemployment for military spouses, it’s hard for them to find temporary job opportunities.
Eliza McCall with Second Harvest tells us this leaves families struggling to put food on the table.
They want to encourage the United States Senate to adopt a provision that’s in the military spending bill. They want them to include a military family basic needs allowance, to help those families with lower income.
”This allowance will provide some relief to families who are struggling to make ends meet. And it will do so in a way that will help them maintain their dignity and does so in a way without stigma,” said McCall.
McCall says there’s a stigma around getting food assistance, particularly for military members.
They hope this allowance will help with that.
They have been reaching out to senators to make sure they know about this problem.
McCall also encourages the community to reach out as well.
