Player of the Week: Ladarious Cesar of Early County

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - Every week we will get the chance to highlight a player who stepped up and helped lead their team to victory.
After another week of high school football, one player stood out from the rest.
This week’s Player of the Week features Ladarius Ceasar of the Early County Bobcats.
The Senior tailback was a man on a mission for the Bobcats on Friday night.
Running wild over the Worth County defense.
Ceasar rushed for 256 yards and one score and was also a force in the return game taking back four kicks for 128 yards.
The senior finished with over 250 yards for the second time this season in route to his Bobcats taking down the Rams 53 to 28.
The win, the third straight for Early County, and Ceasar notes his success comes from the guys around him, and this team has a chance to go far.
”Coach Harvin tells us to just go out and play our hardest, as we huddling up getting the play, my offensive line would tell me Ladarius we got you, we got y’all, just follow us and we follow them, when they get the job done we just take off and go. Our whole team we have a lot of heart and I believe well, I believe with heart you can go a long way, with the coaches we have to build us up, how we are I believe we can go far with the heart we have,” said Cesar.
The Bobcats will head into the postseason at 6-2 and the team believes a deep run is in their future.
