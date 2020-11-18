2020 NBA Draft central

BRISTOL, Ga. (WALB) - Almost five months after its original date, the 2020 NBA Draft is finally here.
And the first round gave Georgia fans plenty to cheer about.
Anthony Edwards became the first Georgia Bulldog to be taken as the number one overall player in the draft.
Selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The 6 foot 5 guard starred for the Dogs for just one year, but he averaged over 19 points per game in that span and was the SEC freshman of the year by season’s end.
This night, monumental for the Atlanta native, and Edwards is ready to show the NBA what he’s got.
”As far as just being excited, just being happy and ready to go and ready to work and ready to get there as soon as possible. Those emotions were overwhelmed with just my mother and grandmother being there so it was just a dream come true and just a blessing. To be from Atlanta, to be the number one overall pick, to go to Georgia and be Georgia’s first number one pick and be Coach Crean’s first number one pick so everything is just a blessing man, and like I said, there is more to come and I am just ready to get to work,” said Edwards.
The former Dog is ready to get to Minnesota and make a difference right away.
With the number six pick in the 2020 NBA draft, the Hawks selected the Univeristy of Southern California Onyeka Okongwu.
The power forward averaged 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game his freshman year at USC.
The Hawks finished 20 - 47 last season, and Okongwu believes his defensive ability can help make this team a playoff contender.
”Coach Pierce is a great coach, when I had my meeting with him he seemed like a great guy, a smart guy, he knew what was he is doing. You know, Trey is a great point guard, an all-star point guard, you know he’s going to be a star there for a long time. And I’m just ready to help build up this young team and win games. You know I’m so defensive-minded, I love defense, I anticipate everything, I know it’s going to happen before it even happens. You know play to the game, we can be inside and out. John Collins can be inside and I can be outside. You know, me and him can help each other out on both sides of the court,” said Okongwu/
The 2020-2021 season begins in just over a month.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.