More beautiful fall weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another crystal clear day but much cooler. Temperatures are running low-mid 60s across SGA. Once the sun sets temps drop rapidly for a rather cold night with lows in the upper 30s low 40s.
Following a cold start Thursday, readings rebound into the mid-upper 60s through the afternoon. This begins a warming trend that’ll bring near to above average temperatures back.
Highs top the 70s and lows bottom out in the 50s through the weekend into next week. Increasing clouds but staying dry until early week as rain chances gradually return.
