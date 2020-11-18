Lowndes High holds ‘Topping Out Celebration’ for their new building

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A topping out ceremony was held at Lowndes County High School for their new state of the art building.
It will have classrooms, a fine arts facility with about a 1,000-seat auditorium, and the latest in technology for class instruction.
Along with new safety and security features.
Wes Taylor, the school’s superintendent, tells me the original structure at the school is over 50 years old and they’ve had infrastructure problems.
“With everything we do in the Lowndes County School System, we want to make sure we are providing a safe and secure, positive and encouraging and nourishing learning environment and this facility will go a long way to ensure that is happening at Lowndes High School for many years to come,” said Taylor.
After the new building is completed and occupied, Taylor says five of the original buildings will be demolished.
Plans with the space include additional green space and trying to move everything to the center of the campus, away from I-75.
This construction began last year in October.
Construction is set to finish fall 2021.
