Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls Club to host fundraiser in December

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - We’re just one month away from The Jackie Robinson Boys and Girls Club’s 8th annual fundraiser.
The 2020 Diamond Affair is the Cairo-Grady County Boys & Girls Club’s largest fundraiser each year.
“The is one where the community really comes together to raise money to make sure that our doors stay open here at the club, and so we can serve our children here in Grady County,” said Director of the club, Stephen Francis.
He said the Board of Directors works hard to make sure the fundraiser is a success.
This year, they have a local hero coming back to town.
“Emerson Hancock. He’s a graduate of Cairo High School that went on the play at the University of Georgia and was recently drafted to the Seattle Mariners. The sixth pick overall,” said Board Chair Amy Hagan.
Named after the late, great Jackie Robinson, children at this Boys & Girls Club will be able to see... not only can Robinson come out of Cairo successfully, but so can Emerson, and many others in their generation and beyond.
“The impact he’s made to people in our community, and just for the kids here at the club to see that somebody from Cairo can make it to where he’s made it and be successful...we just want to hear how he can share his message with our community,” said Hagan.
Fundraisers like the 2020 Diamond Affair will help keep the doors open and allow a number of programs to continue throughout each year.
“It helps to facilitate our SMART Moves Program, we have a Triple-play Program, Passport to Manhood, Smart Girls Career Launch,” said Francis.
It will ensure they’re able to serve the children and families in Grady County.
The fundraiser will take place on December 17 at 7 p.m. at the Grady Cultural Center.
Emerson is also set to speak to the children at the club before the fundraiser.
