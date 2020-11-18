Family worried for missing Valdosta man

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta police wants your help to find a missing man. Derrick Evans’ family has not heard from him since November 7.
Evan’s aunt tells us the entire family is worried. She says it’s unlike him to just disappear.
“He’s been missing for about two weeks now, we know he was planning to spend some time with a friend. He said he was going to call her back when his company left, he had some company coming over and when they left he was going to call his friend back . He never called his friend back,” said Tajuana Jackson.
She says 26-year-old Derrick Evans was supposed to meet up with his friend at a Valdosta nightclub that Saturday night, but never made it.
She says the last anyone heard from him was when he spoke to his friend before the person coming over arrived.
Jackson says no one knows what happened after that call... or who he was expecting.
The family posted missing person fliers around Magnolia Square Apartments where Evans lives.
“I don’t really know too much about him. He kind of stayed to himself unless I see him or unless I have work to do in his apartment,” said Khiry Sermons, the maintenance manager at the apartment complex.
He tells us he didn’t know he was missing until police passed by.
He says he never noticed anything suspicious.
Sermon says in the last few weeks, family members and police have swung by a couple of times but still no sign of Evans.
The property owner also tells us Evans was a very good tenant and never had any issues.
“Any time you have a loved one missing and don’t know where they are at and this is not like them to just disappear, nobody has heard from them.. we’re extremely worried. His mom is, we are trying to hold on to hope. Hope that if someone knows anything will come forward and tell us something,” said Jackson.
Because of how long he has not been seen, Chief Leslie Manahan says it’s suspicious and they have detectives following up on all the information they receive.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Evans, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations at (229) 293-3145or the Crime Tip Line at (229) 293-3091.
