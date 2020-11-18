2020 Easterseals ornament unveiled

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Easterseals has unveiled “Albany Strong” as the 2020 addition to the 28-year collection of Christmas ornaments.
The 24-carat gold over brass ornament is the 28th in a series of collectibles.
Each ornament is numbered and includes a collector’s case, embossed with the Easterseals logo and a certificate of authenticity. Only 1,000 of the limited-edition ornament have been created. The 2019 ornament is now available for purchase at $20 per ornament.
Albany Mayor Bo Dorough presented a proclamation, endorsing the 2020 Easterseals Christmas Ornament which depicts “Albany Strong” as the official City of Albany Christmas ornament.
The ornament also carries the official Albany-Dougherty County Chamber of Commerce endorsement.
Albany residents are not strangers to crisis situations. The city has endured severe storms, floods, Hurricane Michael and a worldwide pandemic. Through each crisis, community members, businesses and organizations pulled together becoming “Albany Strong.”
In spring 2020, Albany experienced one of the most intense outbreaks of the coronavirus in the United States during the pandemic’s early days. Dougherty County, at one point, reported the fourth-highest infection rate in the world. The intense outbreak overwhelmed Albany’s health care capacity.
Residents banded together, adopting preventative measures to stop the spread of the virus and help their neighbors in need. Workers braved battling the virus on the frontlines in the health care industry and essential businesses.
Albanians once again proved they are “Albany Strong.”
The 2020 City of Albany Christmas ornament honors health care and other frontline workers, businesses and the heart of the community —its residents.
About the ornaments:
All proceeds from the ornament sales benefit children and adults living with disabilities or special needs in the community. Ornaments can be purchased online by phone at (229) 439-7061 or at the Easterseals Albany office at 1906 Palmyra Road.
A large number of past seasons' Easterseals Christmas ornaments from Albany and surrounding cities are still available for purchase at a discounted price of $15 each. Past ornament collections are available for purchase by phone at (229) 439-7061 or at the Easterseals office in Albany.
Easterseals Southern Georgia officials said the organization provides excellent services to ensure that all individuals living with disabilities or special needs and their families have equal opportunities to live, learn, work and play in our communities.
For more information, CLICK HERE or call Easterseals at (229) 439-7061.
