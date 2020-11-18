Dougherty County police arrest New York native in connection to armed robberies

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A New York man is behind bars after Dougherty County police say he robbed two convenience stores back in October.
A series of CrimeStopper tips lead to this arrest.
Christopher Peay, 42, from New York, is charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of possession of firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
He served time in New York before getting out on parole and lawfully moving to Georgia.
Dougherty County police announced the arrest during a live press conference on Wednesday.
Detective Calvin Hodge says even though Peay is in jail, people still need to be aware when going to and from stores this holiday season.
“This was a community effort to bring Christopher Peay to justice. As we move closer to the holidays, we ask everyone to be safe when they’re going out and shopping. Also, to all our business owners, we will remain very visible in the areas around the holiday season. If anyone has any concerns or questions, please give us a call, will not hesitate to make contact with you in person,” said Detective Hodge.
Peay is currently being held in the Dougherty County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.