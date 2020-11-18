Crisp Co. man found guilty in Georgia’s first jury trial since pandemic

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The first jury trial to take place in Georgia since the pandemic started in Crisp County Tuesday, according to Brad Rigby, the district attorney for the Cordele Judicial Circuit District.
Rigby said Jeremy Trey Sapp was found guilty Wednesday following a two-day jury trial after he was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance (liquid THC-schedule 1).
Sapp, a Crisp County resident, was arrested in August 2018 after two game wardens found a plastic container with an open lid on a boat while they were on patrol at Loron Williams Park.
Upon further investigation, officials discovered five pounds of marijuana with a street value of $25,000, 36 vials of butane hash oil (BHO) and a large jar of THC oil.
Rigby said Sapp was sentenced to serve five years in prison followed by eight years of probation, as well as an $8,000 fine.
