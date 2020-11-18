Chick-fil-A honors Coffee Regional caregivers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Chick-fil-A recently honored several Coffee Regional Medical Center (CRMC) caregivers as part of its “Community Heroes” initiative.
Owner and operator of the new Chick-fil-A in Douglas, Matt Baker and his wife Jessica, came to the CRMC campus with their management team to personally present the awards to each recipient.
The presentation was held on the front lawn of Coffee Regional.
Those who received the Community Hero award were from various departments throughout the hospital.
The prize was a gift card for a free meal every week for 52 weeks.
