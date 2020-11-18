Cairo running group holds canned food drive for Thanksgiving

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - One local running group is holding a canned food drive this Thanksgiving.
The Jackie Robinson Boys & Girls Club will receive canned goods to go towards families this Thanksgiving.
A local running club called the “Syrup City Runners” is part of the reason behind this canned food drive.
Board member at the Cairo-Grady County Boys & Girls Club, Donica Douglas Williams, started the club earlier this year.
After a Turkey Trot in Tallahassee was canceled this year, she decided to have their own “Wobble to Gobble” fun run and walk to support families in need.
“Instead of having any kind of fees to do the run or doing t-shirts, anybody who wants to run, just collect canned foods and donate them to needy families. I just wanted to do something to try to help out a little bit. That’s kind of all it was.”
Donations will be taken until Monday, November 23 in Cairo.
They can be dropped off at First National Bank, Realty Mark Inc. and James & Douglas CPA, and Southern Promotions.
