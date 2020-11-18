Cairo couple caught in Bainbridge with meth, BPS says

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A traffic stop led to the arrests of a Cairo couple in Decatur County, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).
Late Tuesday night, BPS was contacted by Georgia State Patrol about a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Scott and Green streets.
A man, identified as Zachary Griner, and a woman, identified as Courtney Carter, were found to be in possession of three small plastic baggies containing crystal methamphetamine, a small plastic baggie containing marijuana, a digital scale, and a glass pipe commonly used for the consumption of narcotics, according to BPS.
Griner and Carter were arrested and taken to the Decatur County Jail.
Griner, 27, of Cairo was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
Carter, 31, also of Cairo, was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.