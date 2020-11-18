Albany wanted man arrested in connection to May homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A wanted Albany man is now behind bars in connection to the shooting death of Dequario Thomas, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Mareo Jackson, 20, was arrested Wednesday and is being charged with murder, APD said in a press release.
On May 15, Thomas was fatally shot while in the 2700 block of Sylvester Road at an ice machine, police reported.
Christopher Reginald Cooks, 33, who was with Thomas the night he was shot, was also charged with murder.
Otisa Thomas, 20, was also arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault (party to a crime).
Police said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took Jackson into custody on Lippitt Drive.
