Albany looking to fill committee position on storm relief spending

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany is on the hunt for someone to fill a seat and have a say in how the state spends storm relief funds.
A new committee, called the citizens advisory committee, will manage $26 million. That’s Community Development Block Grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Money from the grant was awarded to counties Hurricane Irma and the January 2017 storms impacted.
Paul Forgey, director of planning and development services for the city, said the representative for Dougherty County will provide public input on how these funds are spent.
“The most important thing about being on a committee, in my opinion, is being willing to participate. If you just want your name on a list, then this isn’t a good committee for you. But if you want to give some input, and then follow up on that to make sure things are done correctly, I think that’s the kind of thing that they are looking for,” said Forgey.
Applications are due by Friday, Dec. 18.
