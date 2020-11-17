Thomasville’s Ranges at Oakfield hosts youth day

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Ranges at Oakfield in Thomasville has done many events for the community since opening.
More than 120 children, ages three to 18, were able to come out and participate in a youth day event over the weekend.
Public Works Superintendent Jay Knight said while they were able to shoot with their parents, two exhibition shooters also gave a show.
Knight said one of the main points behind opening the range was to promote the youth.
He said the community has been positive about all of the events they’ve had since their grand opening last month.
“They love the activities we’re trying to do. All the way from our date night, to our youth day, to our leagues. We wanted to get the youth out on onto the range, and have another chance to come out and do something than just sports like basketball or baseball. To get out and do some kind of recreation with their parents," said Knight.
Knight said their plan is to make youth day a yearly event.
Their next event will be a turkey shoot this weekend to get the community in the holiday spirit.
