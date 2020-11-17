Son remembers father killed in Grady Co. weekend shooting

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - WALB spoke to one of Antavius Robinson’s children on Tuesday following his death, which is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Grady County Sheriff’s Office.
Demetrius Robinson said his father was loved and many miss him.
Robinson said he was one of the first on the scene to see his father after he was killed.
“I got a phone call around 2:54, saying my daddy was somewhere trying to look for his wife, and I need to come get him. And I followed them in the yard, and my daddy was on the ground, and he wasn’t moving or anything," said Robinson.
He added: “I had to go. My heart just dropped and stopped. I had to leave and I had to call my grandmother and everybody."
A loving, and hard working father and man, Antavius Robinson was 39-years-old when he was shot and killed.
Leaving behind four kids, his son said it’s a stressful time for him as his entire family grieves this loss.
“He loved his kids and his family. He was always helping somebody. He could have his last in his pockets and he would still help them," said Demetrius.
Demetrius just hopes his 3-year-old sister will remember their father, and the good man he was.
“He was goofy, liked to dance. Always hard-working like I said before. I know everybody is going to miss him. I know I’m going to miss him," said Robinson.
Robinson said he’s planning on having a balloon release Thursday at 6 p.m. in honor of his father.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.