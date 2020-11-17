Some Albany residents want speed safety measures in their neighborhood

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some Albany residents want speeding to stop in their neighborhoods.
People who live on Winterwood Avenue have asked the City of Albany to install speed tables for the 2800 and 3100 blocks.
The Traffic Engineering Division did studies, which found there’s a need for speed tables for these blocks.
Since children play outside throughout these neighborhoods, speed tables will make them safer.
“We had to just slow it down. Moving too fast. Somebody, kids all (of) them down the street. These folks running that fast, they’re not doing the right thing by us and if they hit somebody, it’s going to get serious," Robert Fryer, who lives in the neighborhood, said.
A petition was made, and both blocks had to get a certain number of signatures to put in the speed tables.
Each will get three tables.
The Albany City Commission is set to vote on the installation on Nov. 24.
