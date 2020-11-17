Several rewards for information offered in Albany homicide cases

By WALB News Team | November 17, 2020 at 1:38 PM EST - Updated November 17 at 1:39 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are rewards for information in several Albany homicide cases, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

An APD spokesperson said Albany Crime Stoppers has gotten several donations and can now offer reward money for credible tip information in the cases.

[ Interactive: Tracking 2020 homicide cases in Dougherty Co. ]

Here is the reward information:

  • A $1,200 award is available for information in the death of Willie Stringer, 32. Family donated to the reward, according to APD.
  • A $1,000 award is available for information in the death of Tony Moses, 23.
  • A $1,000 award is available for information in the deaths of D’Varri Canady, 14, and Wontania Hall, 26.
  • A $1,000 award is available for information in the death of Sammy Hawkins, 31.
  • A $1,000 award is available for information in the death of Jawaski Kennedy, 28.

PHONE: Albany Crime Stoppers - (229) 436-TIPS.

