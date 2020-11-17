Second Harvest of South Ga. adopts Hungry at Home program

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia food bank is stepping in to help another local food program struggling during the pandemic.
Second Harvest of South Georgia is taking in the Hungry at Home program, which Second Harvest plans to expand on.
Hungry at Home was founded in 2011 by Teresa Parkerson. She was a teacher at an elementary school in Lake Park.
After noticing kids coming to class on Mondays hungry, Pakerson and another teacher investigated.
They decided to begin a program that would help feed students on the weekends.
Through fundraisers and donations, the program was born.
Meals were sent home for the weekend with students. The program, which started with 63 students, has now grown to over 650 students in eight school districts across six counties.
Since the pandemic hit, the volunteer-based program has suffered.
“So, I knew it was time to make a change. I called Second Harvest and they were so wonderful and accepting and just ready to help us out. This transition has been easy and I’m just so grateful to them that they are ready to take Hungry at Home on and take it to the next level, which I know they’ll do,” said Parkerson.
Meals are sent home with students in backpacks on Thursdays and Fridays. Inside, there’s easy to prepare food that can last the entire weekend.
Second Harvest plans to expand to more schools and counties.
