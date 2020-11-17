Organizations work together to remove dumpster from Kinchafoonee Creek

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several organizations came together on the Kinchafoonee Creek Tuesday to try and remove a dumpster from the creek’s bank.
The dumpster was on the bank since March. It floated three miles downstream from an apartment complex in Lee County.
“It was a big hit on the internet, I will tell you that," David Dixon, with the Flint River Keeper, said. "All the videos that were posted about this dumpster coming down the creek and people were wondering where it came from, what was in it, and the distance that it traveled down the creek was just astounding.”
Dixon and RJ Gipaya, a water specialist with the Flint River Keeper, both were there as the organizations worked together to pull it from the bank’s edge.
“A lot of planning went into place trying to pull everything together," Gipaya said. "It was a real team effort.”
The whole process took about two hours, and there was help from Lee County Code Enforcement, Lee County Fire and Rescue, Georgia Power and Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful.
“Really, it was finagling it out of there," Gipaya said. "We had to put chains on one side, flip it around, and really get it situated. Once we saw that it was floating, and it was not taking on water, we decided that we could move it upstream.”
Judy Bowles, Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful director, said it was worth the effort to restore the beauty of the water.
“The Flint River is a tremendous asset to each and all of our citizens that live along the Flint, and recreation along the Flint. So, you want it to be as clean as you can get it,” Bowles said.
Said Gipaya: “It’s good to see the community come together to better our rivers and creeks.”
