No issues reported during Lee Co. elections recount

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County election officials wrapped up their recount on Friday with no irregularities.
Election Supervisor Veronica Johnson said no one voted twice and there were no cases of voter fraud.
They had around 15 people help with the recount.
They started the recount on Thursday and finished Friday afternoon.
“Everything was exactly like it was when we certified the election. The count came out exactly the same which was very reassuring, especially with new equipment. I know people have a lot of questions about equipment and everything,” said Johnson.
Many Lee County voters wanted the next United States President to be Jesus Christ. Election officials said a number of people wrote in Jesus Christ on the ballot as their selection for president.
Over 16,000 ballots were cast in Lee County.
Johnson said now they are gearing up for the January runoff election.
