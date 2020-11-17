Lee Co. rec center renovations wrap up

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - New floors and a fresh coat of paint could mean new activities on the way for kids in Lee County.
Lee County leaders are now finishing up final touches on the new recreation center, which was formally a senior center.
Officials said mostly what’s left now to work on is some landscaping and maintenance.
County leaders said some new summer programs could be on the way in the newly renovated space.
"So, we’re looking at maybe opening this space in here for some recreational activities, some indoor recreational activities during the summer during our operational hours. So, kids can walk and have access to have something to do. Ping pong, maybe some board games and some scheduled activities through the recreation department,” said Jeremy Morey, the director of the Lee Co. Parks & Recreation Department.
The renovated space can also be used for your next event.
Officials are hoping to start putting events on the calendar for mid-December.
You can go ahead and start booking now. For information on booking, visit the Lee County Parks & Recreation website.
The former senior center now houses the Lee County Parks and Recreation offices.
