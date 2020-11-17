Lee Co. adds 5th and final ambulance to fleet

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County recently added its fifth and final new ambulance to its fleet.
This ensures a new ambulance is at all five fire stations in Lee County.
Fire Chief David Forrester said this puts more dependable vehicles on the roads.
“Just gives us more dependable vehicles. The fleet was aging, we were having mechanical problems, we were having to run even some older units and spare units because we had units that were down in the shop for repair,” said Forrester.
The chassis, or the back boxes, were replaced and a few other upgrades implemented while keeping the existing trucks.
Forrester said doing these upgrades over purchasing brand new ambulances save the county around $60,000 per emergency vehicle.
They started this process last year, replacing one at a time. It was funded through SPLOST tax funds.
Chief Forrester expects the trucks to be on the roads for about 10 years.
