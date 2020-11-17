How you can protect yourself from possible thieves as the hollidays approach

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Porch pirates are on the minds of Dougherty County Police (DCP) officers as we enter into the holiday season.
DCP said it has seen a few porch pirate thefts this year, but nothing excessive. Officers said they have also not seen a big increase in vehicle break-ins.
However, because of COVID-19 and many people opting to shop online right now, it’s going to be a toss-up on how thieves try to snatch your holiday gifts.
"It’s gonna be interesting to see what happens. What are we gonna see more of because of how things have changed because of the holidays and COVID and what not?” said Sgt. Theodore Wertz with DCP.
Police said they typically do see a spike in vehicle break-ins during the holidays. They recommend that you don’t leave your holiday gifts in your vehicle unless you lock them in a windowless-trunk.
For online shoppers, they recommend you have your neighbors pick up your package. Officers said you shouldn’t let your home deliveries sit on your porch for a long time.
