HAVE YOU SEEN HIM?: Valdosta police searching for missing man

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 26-year-old Valdosta man who has been missing since Nov. 7, according to a VPD press release.
Police said Derrick Lashune Evans, has not been seen or heard from by his family since Nov. 7.
VPD is asking for anyone who may have any information on his whereabouts to come forward with information.
Evans is described as being 5′11″, weighing about 198 pounds and has short, bright red/pink hair.
Anyone who may know where Evans is or believes they may have seen him is urged to call the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations at (229) 293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at (229) 293-3091.
