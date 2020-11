Chilly to mild Today with tons of sun. A dry cold font arrives this evening making for even cooler mid week. Highs Tomorrow will only reach the mid 60s. Lows bottom out in the upper 30s Thursday morning. A warming trend begins Thursday. By this weekend we reach the middle to upper 70s in the afternoon and lows warm to the upper 50s. Clouds return by the end of the weekend and slight rain chances early next week.