Fall chill continues

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tons of sunshine, a light breeze with pleasantly mild upper 60s low 70s this afternoon. Tonight a weak dry cold front slides through with a reinforcing shot of cool dry air. This keeps temperatures below average a few more days. By the end of the week a gradual warm-up gets underway with near to above average temperatures through the weekend into next week.
For now clear chilly nights with lows upper 30s low 40s and days sunny and cool as highs top low-upper 60s through Thursday. Highs are back into the 70s and lows in the 50s this weekend.
Rain chances stay away until next Monday and it’s only a slight chance.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.