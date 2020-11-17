Dougherty Co. police investigating church burglary

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Office (DCP) is on the hunt for information after $500 worth of equipment was taken from a church.
It happened at the Hopewell Baptist Church on Gillionville Road.
The thieves took a keyboard and the AC window unit, according to the DCP report.
Officers said the crooks entered through a window where an AC unit was.
They said church break-ins don’t happen often, but police did offer some safety recommendations for churches during the holidays.
“If they don’t have an alarm system, it wouldn’t hurt to have one. Churches are sometimes unattended for days at a time. Have somebody drive through the church, drive-by or take a look in the church every day or every other day to see if anything is out of place,” suggested Sgt. Theodore Wertz with DCP.
Investigators believe the incident possibly happened sometime last week.
DCP is investigating but said they have no additional information to release right now.
WALB News 10 did attempt to reach out to church officials for comment, but couldn’t get a hold of anyone.
