Blakely PD opens homicide investigation

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - About 1:30 in the morning on Monday, Blakely Police Department (BPD) officers were dispatched to North Woodlawn Drive for a reported home invasion and shooting.
Blakely officers and Early County Sheriff’s Office deputies found three people had been shot.
Once the scene was secure, BPD officials said Lifebrite EMS and the Blakely Fire Department arrived to begin treating the injured.
Two Blakely men, 36 and 30, were treated at area hospitals and later released.
Clifford L. Moore, 63, of Blakely did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at Lifebrite Community Hospital, according to BPD officials.
The Blakely Police Department requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
“Officers, investigators, and special agents spent Monday processing the crime scene, questioning potential witnesses, and following up on information as it was received,” BPD said in a release.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, according to BPD.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Blakely Police Department at (229) 723-3414 or the GBI Region 15 Field Office at (229) 777-2080.
