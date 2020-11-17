Balloon with note launched by 2 Ohio children discovered by hunter in Pennsylvania

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A hunter in Taylorstown, Pa. didn’t get a deer last week, but he did find a balloon with a note from two children from Salem, Ohio.
Jay Watson was deer hunting when he noticed something caught in a tree about 50 yards from his tree stand, according to a post to Facebook.
That something was a balloon with a tattered note attached from two kids, Chase and Ciara from Salem, Ohio.
The kids asked whomever found the balloon to post to social media so they could find out where it went.
Watson did just that, and people across social media have been trying to connect his post with the kids.
The balloon flew more than 70 miles before getting caught in a tree. Taylorstown is about 30 miles east of Wheeling, W. Va.
After thousands of shares, they were found!
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.