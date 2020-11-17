Artist completes paintings for Thomasville’s 100th Rose Show & Festival

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Thomasville is already gearing up for its 100th Thomasville Rose Show next year.
At the beginning of April, beautiful paintings of roses will be shown throughout downtown Thomasville.
A native of Albany and now a painter in Atlanta, Trish Land has been in Thomasville all week painting 36 metal signs of roses.
After sending paintings of roses to loved ones around the world throughout the pandemic, she decided to apply for the call for artists the city put out.
Land was chosen to paint these roses for the city’s 100th Rose Show Festival.
She said painting for these just felt right as she researched about the Rose Show Festival and about the roses grown in Thomasville.
She said it was important to stay in the area while painting each sign.
“Being in the environment of what my subject matter is really feeds my spirit, it feeds my paintings, and it’s a better way to tell the truth about what I’m painting. Being able to paint these in a way that may feel special to someone in Thomasville made it so much more rich for me and really special," said Land.
Each painting will be on light posts across downtown in April.
