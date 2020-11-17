Albany doctors report rise in COVID-19 but slim signs of flu

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 cases are on the rise at one doctor’s office in Albany, but there’s some good news on the fight against this year’s flu.
“The numbers for coronavirus here at Albany Internal Medicine are rising,” said Dr. Charles Kemp with Albany Internal Medicine (AIM).
AIM started seeing the increase over the last week or two.
Dr. Kemp thinks it’s going to get a lot worse before it gets better. He said he believes Halloween, colder weather and the recent elections played a part in the coronavirus increase.
“People are staying together more often and then there’s also the very real phenomenon of sheltering fatigue. People are tired of being away from other people,” said Kemp.
Kemp fears the approaching holiday season won’t help.
Albany Internal Medicine isn’t alone.
The Georgia Department of Public Health is also reporting an increase in cases.
In the last week, state officials reported a 22 percent increase in new cases.
As of Monday, that brings the Peach State’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to just under 400,000.
They are reporting counties like Dougherty, Mitchell and Lee are on the rise, whereas cases in counties like Sumter, Grady and Crisp are decreasing.
It’s not just COVID-19 we have to worry about this holiday season, but influenza as well.
However, there’s good news, at least at Albany Internal Medicine.
“So not a lot of flu just yet," said Dr. Kemp.
Kemp said this is not unusual as typically flu cases start picking up around Thanksgiving and the holidays that follow.
He said it’s possible that current health guidelines put in place because of COVID-19, like social distancing, could be mitigating flu cases.
Dr. Kemp said his office is giving more flu shots than it did last year.
He believes this is because people are more aware of infections and more of them are trying to stay safe during the pandemic.
