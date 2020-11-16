Team of the Week: Lee County Trojans

“We talked a lot all week about these kids playing for each other, these kids are a very tight nit group. They want to keep the tradition going here, they know what the players accomplished before them, they want to make their own mark, their own legacy. And Chauncey has been a leader for us for four years and to be a starter on four Region 1 6-A Championships is an unbelievable accomplishment, which he and Baron Hopson did Friday night. And then you know, our kids were ready to play, they know what’s at stake. Here we’ve had so much success these past few years that sometimes it takes a big game to bring out the best in our kids and they were certainly ready and we played our best football Friday night,” said Dean.