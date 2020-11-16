Team of the Week: Lee County Trojans

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Trojans from Lee County put on quite a show Friday night.
Lee defeated the Valdosta Wildcats to clinch the region to the tune of 41-7.
The Trojans were relentless through four quarters and that’s why they’re our Team of the Week.
The Trojans have now defeated Valdosta three consecutive times.
The win gave Lee its fourth straight Region Championship and home-field advantage for the playoffs.
Valdosta couldn’t find an answer to Lee’s electric offense.
On 10 carries Caleb McDowell went for 111 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
QB Chauncey Magwood had 86 yards rushing and 100 passing on the night as Lee rolled up 400 yards of total offense.
A muffed punt was also returned for a Trojans touchdown.
Coach Dean Fabrizio said they rose to the occasion to keep this winning tradition alive.
“We talked a lot all week about these kids playing for each other, these kids are a very tight nit group. They want to keep the tradition going here, they know what the players accomplished before them, they want to make their own mark, their own legacy. And Chauncey has been a leader for us for four years and to be a starter on four Region 1 6-A Championships is an unbelievable accomplishment, which he and Baron Hopson did Friday night. And then you know, our kids were ready to play, they know what’s at stake. Here we’ve had so much success these past few years that sometimes it takes a big game to bring out the best in our kids and they were certainly ready and we played our best football Friday night,” said Dean.
Next stop, the first round of playoffs which the Trojans will host on November 27.
