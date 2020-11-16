Officials, organization clean up Albany empty lot

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - People spent Monday morning cleaning up an empty lot on Acorn Street in the Good Life City.
Albany Public Works, Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful, the city’s solid waste department and Albany City Commissioners all took part in the cleaning.
Before, the lot was covered in trash, furniture and shopping carts.
“I was passing through, and I noticed this area, which (is) actually one of the streets that I used to live on, was in pretty bad shape," said Curtis Simmons.
That’s why Simmons reported the site to his city commissioner.
“It’s going to take more than just my effort. I needed another handful of people to make it happen," said Simmons.
Jon Howard, Ward I commissioner, said sites like these impact more than just the neighborhood where they’re located. Economic development and expansion are also affected.
“Personally, I wouldn’t want to locate in a city like this, where you see a lot of trash in the streets because it would be a bad investment. So, we have to educate members of this community that if we are going to attract economic development, we must clean our city up as of today," said Howard.
Even though people sprang into action Monday, and the trash was removed, Judy Bowles, Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful director, said it costs taxpayers money.
“A small illegal dumpsite would cost taxpayers in the neighborhood $800 for us to collect it. And if you factor in what our public works people are not doing, that they are supposed to be doing, then they’ve got to go back and make this up," said Bowles.
To report an illegal dump site in your neighborhood, call 311.
