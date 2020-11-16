Man wanted in Tifton domestic dispute turned shooting

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tifton Police Department (TPD) is looking for a man wanted in connection to a Monday morning domestic dispute turned shooting.
Terrance Jamar Greene is wanted in connection to the incident, which happened in the 1100 block of King Road.
Around 6:20 a.m., police responded to a woman who had a gunshot wound to her chest. She was eventually taken to Tift Regional Medical Center and was later taken to another medical center in critical condition.
Greene left the scene before police got there and is at large, according to TPD.
Police said the shooting stems from a domestic dispute and Greene is the victim’s estranged spouse.
TPD officials said this in an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tifton Police Department Tip Line at (229) 391-3991 or Detective Sydney Saylor at (229) 382-3132.
