FBI: Reward for information offered in unsolved Fitzgerald murder

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The FBI in Atlanta, along with Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office, is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the death of Kasara Brown, 24, of Fitzgerald.
On September 15, 2019, Brown, the mother of a 4-year-old, who was eight months pregnant, was found dead at her home at 139 Laura’s Lane. An autopsy found that Brown died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators believe Brown’s death is gang-related and she may have been mistakenly killed or killed to send a message, according to the FBI.
The murder case is being investigated by the GBI and the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI has been requested to assist.
After 14 months with no arrest, the FBI is offering the reward and urging anyone with information about Brown’s death to call FBI Atlanta at (770) 216-3000 or go to tips.fbi.gov.
The FBI is also offering another reward in the unsolved killings of two brothers in Fitzgerald, Kevin and Cedric Kind.
