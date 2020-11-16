Dothan man charged with 50 counts of child pornography

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man has been arrested on multiple child pornography counts.
In June, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force with a tip about someone in Dothan having and distributing child pornography.
Dothan Police investigators, part of the ICAC, spent the next five months following up on the tip, culminating in a Nov. 5 raid on a home on E. Main Street.
The suspect in the case, Christopher Dwayne Johnson, 39, of Dothan was arrested. Johnson was charged with 50 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and 10 counts of Possession with Intent to Disseminate Child Pornography. Johnson is being held without bond.
Investigators took electronic equipment from Johnson’s home, and went over it with forensic analysis that resulted in more charges. DPD says the forensic analysis is continuing and there may be more charges for Johnson.
The Dothan Police Department would like to thank the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for their assistance and partnership in this case.
