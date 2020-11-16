Cook Co. Schools to close down for 14 days, starting Thursday

Adel, Ga. (WALB) - The Cook County Board of Education decided to shut down all schools for 14 days, starting this Thursday.
This comes as the holidays are rolling in and the district is seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and quarantine cases.
Superintendent Tim Dixon said he met with the leadership team on Friday.
“You wake up one morning and say ‘I’m going to shut down schools today,' that’s not the way it rolls because it impacts this entire community,” said Dixon.
Dixon said after hearing from school principals, who spoke on behalf of their staff and students, they decided to shut down starting Thursday.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be regular school days.
Dixon said he wanted to give parents time to plan and figure out what to do with their kids if they have to go to work.
All schools will then be closed for a 14-day period, until Dec. 2, and will reopen on Thursday, Dec. 3.
“We are sort of planning ahead a little bit, with Thanksgiving being on Thursday and families getting together, we wanted to give all of our students and teachers six days after Thanksgiving to see if they have any symptoms and not come back on Monday with the virus,” said Dixon.
During this closure, everyone will be asked to self-monitor and take appropriate precautions to stay safe.
In the meantime, buildings will be sanitized.
Dixon said the number of cases have been fairly low throughout the school year until recently.
Currently, there are 16 student positive cases. Dixon said 10 of those are at Cook High School.
Some 430 students are currently quarantined.
There are 12 positive cases in staff. Five are from Cook Primary School. There are 15 staff members quarantined.
Even now, the cases aren’t very high but Dixon said they fear it’ll get worse and can possibly fall short on staff.
“I thought it would be in our best interest to do this right now. See if we can get a handle on it and come back fresh after Thanksgiving,” said Dixon.
