Columbus WWII, Vietnam vet celebrates 100th birthday with drive-by parade

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus World War II and Vietnam War veteran is celebrating his 100th birthday with his friends and family, albeit slightly different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lomax Austin was a combat medic in both World War II and the Vietnam War and is now a well-known local bluegrass fiddler. Austin turned 100 earlier this week.
Due to the pandemic, there was a drive-by celebration so all his friends and family could shower him with well-wishes and gifts.
“[I’m] elated. I’m anxious to see my other friends who cannot make it this early. They can come on by later this afternoon so we can greet them. I told them I was going to wave my hat at them,” Austin laughed.
In total, Austin served 46 years in the U.S. Army.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.