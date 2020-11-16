Coffee Co. fugitive apprehended on numerous drug, explosives charges

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Coffee County investigators arrested a man they were looking for on Nov. 13.
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office said that Charlie Lee Smith, Jr. ran from officers on Sept. 30, as they were about to execute a search warrant at Lamar’s Auto Repair Shop in Broxton.
Smith is currently in the Coffee County Jail where he has been charged with manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute and offer to distribute an explosive device.
In addition, Smith is also accused of possession or control a counterfeit substance, numerous charges of possession of scheduled controlled substances, two counts of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, sale of a schedule I or schedule II controlled substances, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, according to the sheriff’s office.
Smith has made his first appearance bond hearing before the magistrate judge and was denied bond on all charges.
