Chilly nights, cool days

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A week before Thanksgiving and we’ve got beautiful fall weather on tap. High pressure dominates keeping very quiet and dry conditions in place through the week.
Below to near average temperatures will keep nights rather chilly and days cool. Lows drop into the low 40s and upper 30s while highs top out around 70 tomorrow then low 60s midweek. Temperatures rebound with as a gradual warm-up gets underway Friday into the weekend.
This very dry airmas keeps clouds and rain away through the weekend.
In tropics, Catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Iota is nearing a Monday night landfall along the coast of Nicaragua. Iota’s projected track moves across the same areas impacted by Hurricane Eta just under two weeks ago.
Hurricane season officially ends November 30th.
