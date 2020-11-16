1 charged in Grady Co. homicide

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - One person was charged in connection to a homicide in Grady County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
Pascal Reddick, 37, was charged in connection to the death of Antavius Robinson, 39.
Reddick was charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
On Saturday, the GBI was requested by the Grady County Sheriff’s Office to assist in a death investigation.
The incident happened in the 800 block of Pierce Chapel Road in Grady County.
The GBI said a preliminary investigation found that the victim went to a home, trying to contact his spouse.
“A domestic dispute took place in which the victim was subsequently shot with a firearm,” the GBI said in a release. “The victim died at the scene.”
Reddick was taken to the Grady County Jail. An autopsy on the victim will be done Wednesday at the GBI Crime Lab.
WALB has reached out for a copy of Reddick’s mugshot. The GBI said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Region 9 office at (229) 225-4090 or the Grady County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 377-5200.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.