BPS makes meth bust during traffic stop

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested following a traffic stop in Bainbridge after methamphetamine and marijuana were both found, according to a press release from Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).
BPS said Dwight Eric Haire was arrested Friday around 10 p.m. following a traffic stop on Dothan Road.
When the officer approached the vehicle, the release says “he could smell the distinct odor of green marijuana.”
Officers then searched Haire and the vehicle he was driving and found a clear plastic zip bag containing a white crystal-like substance (methamphetamine), a small container of marijuana and several hundred dollars in cash, according to the release.
Haire was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute (felony), possession of marijuana and failure to maintain lane. However, the release says that because Haire was uncooperative during his arrest, he was also charged with obstructing officers (felony) and tampering with evidence (felony).
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.